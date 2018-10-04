Summary of the rules in English (unofficial translation)

Songs eligible for the contest

In order to be eligible for the song contest, the following requirements must be met:

• performance length is no longer than 3 (three) minutes;

• the song has original (authentic) lyrics and music;

• participants or third parties have not published (released or relayed to the public) the lyrics or the music of the song before 4 December 2018. ERR announces the finalists, unless ERR has decided otherwise;

• the song and its performance are in accordance with the law and/or good practice, and do not have a negative impact on the image of song contest or the Eurovision Song Contest.

Performer(s) and performance(s) must meet following requirements:

• up to six (6) people are allowed onto the stage during the performance;

• use of live instruments is prohibited during the live performance of the song;

• same author(s) and performer(s) partake in all the stages of the contest;

• the date of birth of the performer(s)is no later than 15 April 2003;

• the song is not performed by a person who, in the same year, is performing another country's entry for the Eurovision Song contest or is competing for that title.

Authors, groups of authors who can participate in the song contest must be either: citizens of the Republic of Estonia, non-natives considered as residents of the Republic of Estonia for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, or non-residents.



If some of the song’s music authors are non-natives and not citizens or residents of the Republic of Estonia, the number of such authors and the number of authors who are citizens or residents of the Republic of Estonia must be equal. Exceptions can be negotiated with ERR.

Song’s performer(s) may be citizens, residents and non-residents of the Republic of Estonia.

To participate in the song contest, a participation fee must be paid: 25€ for a song in Estonian, 50€ for a song in foreign language or a multilingual song (the sum includes VAT). This fee must be paid to ERR’s bank account via bank link. Payment description must include the names of the performer and the song. If author(s) or performer(s) submit more than one song to the contest, the participation fees must be paid separately for each song. The participation fee is non-refundable.

Submission of songs



Songs can be submitted from 1 October 2018 until 6 November 2018, until 23.59 (11.59 PM). Songs and all the additional materials listed in the Rules at hand must be uploaded to ERR web page eestilaul.ee



To participate in the contest, the following must be submitted together with the song:

• participant's form (annex No 2), either signed digitally, or in the PDF format complete with hand-written signature. The form must be filled in by one author of the song, who takes responsibility for the correctness and validity of the info presented in the form;

• a high-quality phonogram of the song, either as MP3 or WAV file;

• song's lyrics (Estonian translation is required if the lyrics are not in Estonian);

• short biography of the performer(s) in a PDF file. The biography should describe their previous stage and television appearance experiences;

• photograph(s) (up to five different images) of the performer(s). Also, a video of the soloist’s previous live performance can be added (max 6 minutes long).