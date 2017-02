Rahvusvaheline üleskutse: aita otsida Eesti kadunud kunstiaardeid/help find lost Estonian art treasures

Tegu on ühe suurima Eesti kunstimüsteeriumiga ja nagu üks aktsiooni korraldaja ütleb – see on nagu natside aarderongi otsimine Poolas, ainult et praegusel juhul on kindlalt teada, et see varandus on olemas. Kuna eeldatavasti rändas suur osa maale välismaale, siis tõlkisime loo ka inglise keelde, et seda saaks asjast huvitatud ringkondades jagada.

Konrad Mägi (1878 – 1925) is the most famous and valuable Estonian classical painter who made 400 works during his career. Only 200 have been located to date. Even if half of the rest was destroyed during wars and cataclysms there are approximately hundred valuable masterpieces still unaccounted for. Estonian TV’s Eyewitness programme together with the organizers of a large exhibition due to open this autumn made a public appeal to come forward with any clues regarding Mägi’s lost art. As one of the search organizers puts it – it’s like looking for lost Nazi gold in Poland, but in this case we know the treasure really exists. Please feel free to share this story with English titles.